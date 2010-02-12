Germans Can't Get Tough On Greece Because They Have A Massive Guilt Complex

There’s an interesting historical reason why it might be tough for Germany to play hardball with Greece — German-imposed Greek austerity has a charged past:Marginal Revolution:

In the first year of the German occupation of Greece, austerity and “wage cuts” were imposed on the economy; at least 300,000 Greeks died of hunger. … The IMF, on the other hand, can’t override EU strictures on currency policy and on fiscal policy. Who then will play tough guy with Greece?

France? Doubtful. Greece could get off relatively easy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.