Germany's Stocking Up On 100 Watt Light Bulbs

Sales of 100 watt incandescent light bulbs are off the charts in Germany, as the EU prepares to ban the energy intensive bulbs in favour of compact florescent, and less powerful, bulbs.



Starting Tuesday bulbs above 75 watts will no longer be sold or made in Europe. Retailers tell Reuters they’ve seen sales of 100 watt bulbs soar 600% since the end of July, and there are reports that sales are up 35% for the year.

Europe plans on banning incandescent bulbs altogether in 2012.

Next time you travel to Germany bring a case of 100-watt bulbs. You won’t have to spend a single dollar. You can use them to barter for other goods.

