German Investor Confidence Surges To A 7-Year High

Investor confidence is robust in Germany.

The country’s latest ZEW index jumped to 62.0 in December from 54.6 in November. This was way ahead of expectations for a reading of 55.0.

According to CNBC World, this is the highest level since April 2006.

This follows Monday’s strong flash composite output index, which signaled economic acceleration in Europe’s largest economy.

