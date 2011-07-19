Economic Sentiment Plunges In Germany

The latest ZEW survey is out.



You can download it here, but here’s the gist:

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany has dropped by 6.1 points in July 2011. The indicator now stands at minus 15.1 points. This value is below the indicator’s historical average of 26.2 points.

Compared to the previous month economic expectations have declined moderately in July. Despite the robust economic situation, the public debt problems of some countries in the eurozone have dampened economic sentiment. Furthermore, the economic and fiscal situation in the United States is watched with increasing concern.

