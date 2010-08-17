Germany's Economic Outlook Plummets In August And Has Established A Clear Downtrend

The German economy has been performing remarkably well recently in relation to the rest of Europe, given that the nation notched the best quarterly GDP growth in 23 years just last week.



Despite the economy’s current strength, Germany’s Zew economic sentiment index, has a established a clear downtrend, as shown below.

Zew:

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany drops by 7.2 points in August 2010. The indicator now stands at 14.0 points after 21.2 points in the previous month. This value is below the indicator’s historical average of 27.3 points.

The German economy developed very dynamically in the second quarter of the current year. This is documented by the latest GDP growth estimates and by corporate data from the current reporting period. The current decrease of the economic sentiment indicates that the enormous growth observed in the second quarter is unlikely to continue. Due to Germany’s dependence on exports, major risks for economic growth arise from a weak development abroad, e.g. in the euro zone and the United States.

