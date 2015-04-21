German investor confidence just surged to the highest level in four years

German investor confidence just smashed expectations.

The ZEW index measures both the current situation and the general economic sentiment of investors, and any positive figure suggests confidence on net — the higher the better.

The current situation figure blew the doors off, rising to 70.2, from 55.1 last month. That’s the highest figure since 2011, and analysts were only expecting the index to improve to 56.

The economic sentiment figure was a little weaker — it dipped slightly from March’s 54.8 to 53.3, bucking expectations for a slight improvement.

