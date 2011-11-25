We Have To Point Out What's Happening With German Yields...

The biggest fixation in finance right now: Is the market starting to perceive Germany as a credit-risk? Even just a little?



That’s been the hot topic in finance since Wednesday, when the country held a weak bond auction. That being said, yields on German bunds have been ticking up for a little while now.

So we must point out that on this day, when stocks are down, and yields are wider across Europe, German bund yields are… up again. Nothing dramatic, but it’s notable that yields aren’t lower on the flight to quality.

Photo: Bloomberg

