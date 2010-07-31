German Unions Set To Push For Higher Wages For Employees

The German economy is bouncing back and the unions certainly intend to get their share. Some union representatives said Friday they would fight for considerably higher wages for employees in the coming year. The negotiations are supposed to begin in the fall.



“We have to come to a deal near three per cent,” said Franz-Josef Möllenberg, the leader of the union for food and hotels to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Many German companies have their wage agreements expire at the end of the year. Some sectors, like the iron and steel industry, start their discussions already in the fall.

The employers should remember in these better times “that [unions] were reasonable in worse times,” said Dietmars Schaefer, the leader of IG Bau union, according to the Tagesschau.

Negotiations won’t be easy. The Federal German Employer organisation (BDA) said “that it would be fatal to threaten the beginning recovery with higher wages”.

