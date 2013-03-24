In One Chart You'll See Why Nothing's Getting Fixed In Europe

Why is nothing major being done to address the massive human tragedy that is the European economy?



This chart from Danske Bank will give you a good hint.

Danske BankNothing can get done without the approval of Germany, and frankly, Germany would be insane to mess with the current status quo. Just insane.

Who else can boast that its unemployment rate is substantially below where it was before the financial crisis?

So, tight money, low inflation, austerity. It’s working great for the country that has the power.

