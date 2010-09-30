German Unemployment Plummets To A Multi-Decade Low

Jobs haven’t been this abundant in Germany since 1992.



Unemployment fell to 7.5%, which sounds high but is very low for Germany.

Joblessness fell twice as fast as expected:

Bloomberg:

The number of people out of work declined a seasonally adjusted 40,000 to 3.15 million, the Nuremberg-based Federal labour Agency said today. Economists forecast a decrease of 20,000, according to the median of 30 estimates in a Bloomberg News survey. The jobless rate dropped to 7.5 per cent, the lowest since April 1992.

Companies such as Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG are adding jobs as they harness faster economic growth in countries such as China and Brazil. Business confidence in Europe’s largest economy unexpectedly rose to the highest level in more than three years this month amid signs buoyant exports and falling joblessness are beginning to feed through to consumer spending.

For now, “this improvement is industry-driven,” Alexander Krueger, head of capital market analysis at Bankhaus Lampe KG in Dusseldorf, said in an interview. Even so, faced with weakening global demand, “German consumption will carry the economy along, so the general growth picture will continue.”

