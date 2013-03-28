German Unemployment Comes In Worse Than Expected

The German labour market is still the envy of the world, but this particular monthly datapoint wasn’t quite as hot as expected.



Rather than a net creation of 2K jobs (as expected) it was actually a loss.

German unemployment total up 13k to 2.935 mln. Jobless rate unmoved at 6.9%. — Markit Economics (@MarkitEconomics) March 28, 2013

Earlier this morning, there was a very strong retail sales number in Germany, so it’s basically a wash on the econ front today from Germany.

