German Unemployment Comes In Worse Than Expected

Joe Weisenthal

The German labour market is still the envy of the world, but this particular monthly datapoint wasn’t quite as hot as expected.

Rather than a net creation of 2K jobs (as expected) it was actually a loss.

Earlier this morning, there was a very strong retail sales number in Germany, so it’s basically a wash on the econ front today from Germany.

