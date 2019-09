Photo: Flickr/Aenneken

Germany’s unemployment rate declined to 6.7% in May. Economists were expecting the rate to stay flat at 6.8%.The number of unemployed, however was flat month-over-month. Economists were hoping the number to decline by 7.000.



Markets moved marginally higher on the news.

