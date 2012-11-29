Germany's Unemployment Climbs For The 8th Month In A Row

Photo: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Germany hasn’t been immune to the euro area downturn.Europe’s second largest economy saw the number of unemployed climb by 5,000 to 2.94 million. This translates to an unemployment rate of 6.9 per cent.



This was the eighth straight month of gains.

However, economists were expecting the number of unemployed to rise by 16,000.

