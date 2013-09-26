German Soccer Team Scores A Brilliant Goal On A Rope-A-Dope Trick Play

This comes from a German fourth division game between Rot-Weiss Essen and Wattenscheid, which ended in a 2-2 draw after an epic trick play goal from RWE.

On a free kick on the edge of the box, two players acted like they miscommunicated and went to take the kick at the same time. As the defence froze at the apparent confusion of their opponents, a third RWE player ran up and curled a shot into the back of the net.

Brilliant (via NESN):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

