Fears Grow That Missing German Tourist May Have Been Eaten By Cannibals

Photo: tabitum via Flickr

A missing German tourist, who disappeared during a sailing trip to French Polynesia, may have been devoured by a cannibalistic tribe, reports the Telegraph.Police looking in to the case found charred human remains, teeth and melted fillings around an extinguished bonfire on the island of Nuku Hiva, where 40-year-old adventurer, Stefan Ramin was last seen.



Police are now searching the tiny island for Henri Haiti, a tour guide who is believed to be the last person to see Ramin. Haiti reportedly was taking Ramin on a goat hunting trip, while the tourist’s girlfriend waited for the two at a base.

When Haiti returned without Ramin, his girlfriend raised concern, but was apparently then tied to a tree by the tour guide.

The Daily Mail reports that French forces stationed in the region have now joined in the hunt for Haiti. The burned human remains have been flown to Paris for examination to determine whether they are what’s left of Ramin.

