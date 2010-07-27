German And Swiss Financial CDS Tightening After Big Earnings Wins

Right now, German financial CDS is tightening as a result of positive earnings out of Deutsche Bank and renewed confidence in the system after the European banking stress tests.



From CMA Datavision:

Swiss companies are also seeing similar tightening movements, due to renewed confidence in European growth and positive earnings out of UBS.

From CMA Datavision:

Check out the full details of Deutsche Bank’s positive results here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.