German And Swiss Financial CDS Tightening After Big Earnings Wins

Right now, German financial CDS is tightening as a result of positive earnings out of Deutsche Bank and renewed confidence in the system after the European banking stress tests.
Swiss companies are also seeing similar tightening movements, due to renewed confidence in European growth and positive earnings out of UBS.
