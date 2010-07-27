German And Swiss Financial CDS Tightening After Big Earnings Wins

Gregory White

Right now, German financial CDS is tightening as a result of positive earnings out of Deutsche Bank and renewed confidence in the system after the European banking stress tests.

From CMA Datavision:

German Bank CDS

Swiss companies are also seeing similar tightening movements, due to renewed confidence in European growth and positive earnings out of UBS.

From CMA Datavision:

Swiss Financial CDS

Check out the full details of Deutsche Bank’s positive results here >

