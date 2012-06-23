Supermarket Offers $340 Of Free Food To Anyone Who Shops Naked

Shoppers in Süderlügum, Germany took the organic, au-natural trend to a whole new level last week.



To celebrate and promote the opening of his new grocery store, Supermarket manager Nils Sterndorff made an offer: the first 100 shoppers to show up naked would be given a free shopping spree of up to €270 ($340), Bild reports.

He didn’t expect much of a crowd — then 250 people showed up.

Apparently the majority of the naked shoppers were Danes, over the border to get cheaper German goods, and didn’t mind being filmed and photographed while they got their groceries.

WARNING: This video contains nudity

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Want more news from Europe? Here’s 26 Amazing Facts About Finland’s Unorthodox Education System >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.