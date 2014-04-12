German Store Apologizes After Selling Mugs Imprinted With Hitler's Face

A German furniture store mistakenly sold 175 mugs imprinted with Adolf Hitler’s face, according to BBC.

The 1.99-euro ceramic cups featured a Nazi-era stamp that contained the WWII dictator’s profile.

Once the blunder was pointed out to the store, they immediately apologized and destroyed the remaining cups in stock.

According to BBC, the Zurbrueggen furniture chain said it was a “terrible” mistake, and blamed their actions on “a stupid chain of unfortunate circumstances.”

Apparently the Chinese designers they ordered from didn’t recognise the infamous face on the mugs, either.

“No one noticed the problem during unpacking,” the company’s owner told the Neue Westfaelische Zeitung daily newspaper.

To be fair, the stamp was faded and partially hidden behind floral decorations and English calligraphy.

In order to vindicate themselves, the remorseful company promised to compensate the buyers with a 20-euro gift voucher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.