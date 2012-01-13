German Soccer Coach Has Players Fill Out Weird Survey Asking About Their Sexual Interests

Photo: AP Images

File this one under “strange ways coaches try to get to know their players”: coach of German soccer club Hannover has asked his players to fill out a survey filled with questions asking about their “sexual interests” (via The Big Lead).The survey is entirely voluntary, but the coach, Mirko Slomka, has already answered all 128 questions and his players can look at them if they so choose.



Some of the questions which the players are asked to evaluate on a scale from -3 to +3 include:

“I am what you could call sexually unrestrained”

“I want any sex I can get”

“I have a lot of erotic fantasies”

“With this test I know how I can best reach each player,” Slomka says.

