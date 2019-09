We just mentioned some of the fresh calamity coming out of Ireland this morning, following the S&P’s sky-high estimate for the bailout of Anglo Irish Bank.



That’s having an impact beyond Ireland, of course.

German are taking a good slapping this morning.

And the euro is trying to rebound a little, following a sharp dive a couple hours ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.