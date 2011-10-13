A German Satellite Is Falling Towards Earth

Photo: NASA
A German satellite the size of a Volkswagen is speeding towards earth a 17,000 miles per hour, and no one knows where it will land.The Telegraph reports that no one knows where pieces of the 1.6-ton observatory will land. A representative of the German Aerospace centre has said that there is no way of knowing when the satellite will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and that it could be broken up into as many as 30 individual pieces.
According to Space Insider, there is a 0.002 per cent chance that a piece of debris will hit someone on Earth. The satellite has reportedly been in service since 1990.
