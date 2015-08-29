A German sailor was hospitalized with a nasty skin infection after competing in Rio's filthy Olympic venue

Mark Dadswell/Getty Heil and his partner competing last year.

German sailor Erik Heil has been hospitalized in Berlin and undergone surgery to treat inflammation and skin infections after competing in Rio de Janeiro’s polluted Guanabara Bay. According to a post on the German Sailing Federation’s website, Heil contracted a multi-resistant germ during a test event earlier this month.

Here is the full statement, roughly translated from German:

“I have never in my life had inflammation in the legs. Never! I assume that I got it in the test regatta. The polluter is probably the Marina da Gloria, in the unrestrained sewage flow. In the future, we will make sure that we are relatively late arriving to Rio, so in the case that diseases break out, [we won’t get sick] until the end of the race or at home. In addition, [my sailing partner] and I will consider sailing with plastic coatings from the port and then further out to attract the normal neoprene shoes. Also, I’m sure that for all still coming, Rio inserts a team doctor for the German sailors to fly along to treat diseases directly.”

The blog post contains some hard-to-look at photos of Heil’s infection.

From the Berliner Morgenpost, you can see some of the damage Heil has suffered:

Das verseuchte Wasser in Rio hat beim Berliner Erik Heil schwere Entzündungen verursacht. http://t.co/6kL94zmOQt pic.twitter.com/ws5xHHQUf8

— Berliner Morgenpost (@morgenpost) August 28, 2015

Heil’s hospitalisation is the most recent instance of an Olympic athlete falling ill after competing in the water, which the AP reported were teeming with viruses and pollution. On August 20, a South Korean wind surfer was hospitalized, and earlier this summer 13 US rowers got sick from a test event. Rio has promised to clean the water between now and next summer’s Olympics, but as the Guardian reported, the water cleaning efforts are only at about 50%.

