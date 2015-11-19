A German rock band made of robots is raising money on Kickstarter to build themselves a singer

Lots of musicians use Kickstarter to raise money to record an album, but German rock band Compressorhead is rather different: They’re all robots, and they need money to build a singer.
Compressorhead is the work of three German artists and engineers who built and maintain the existing band members: lead guitarist “Fingers,” bass player “Bones,” and drummer “Stickboy.”
The band wants to release an album of music, but it doesn’t have a singer. The artists behind Compressorhead are asking Kickstarter for €290,000 (£203,000) to finance the singer robot and the cost of recording an album.
In case you’re curious about Compressorhead, here’s their cover of Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades,” which has almost 7 million views on YouTube:
NOW WATCH: This incredible gun lets you quickly build large-scale 3D objects using nothing but tape
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.