Photo: Screenshot via YouTube/varundino

German retail sales jumped 1.5 per cent in September, blowing past expectations for a 0.3 per cent gain according to Bloomberg.Markets are rallying around the world.



Germany’s DAX is up a solid 0.7 per cent.

SEE ALSO: The 20 Fastest Growing Economies In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.