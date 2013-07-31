A Bad Datapoint Out Of Germany, And A Good Datapoint Out Of Italy

How are we looking today on our call that the European recession is coming to an end?



It’s a split so far.

First, there’s one bad datapoint out of Germany. Retail sales unexpectedly slumped 1.5%, which is the worst month since December 2012.

Meanwhile, Italian unemployment unexpected dropped to 12.1% from 12.2%. It had been expected to rise to 12.3%.

Coupled with the recent drop in Spain’s unemployment rate, there is evidence of a turn in the peripheral labour market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.