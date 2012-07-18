German Politicians Want To subsidise Taxpayer Vacations In Greece

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
In an interview with Bild, German European Parliament deputy Jorgo Chatzimarkakis of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), a junior partner in Angela Merkel’s coalition government, suggested that German holiday makers be subsidized for travelling to Greece:“The poor summer weather in Germany makes people increasingly depressed. Some kind of state-sponsored bonus that encourages Germans to travel to Greece, for example, at the last minute could be the beginning of a European stimulus programme And the sun is guaranteed in Greece.”
Chatzimarkakis himself is of Greek-descent.
The AFP reports that Greece has seen a huge decline in German vacation bookings since their economic crisis began.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.