German Politicians Want To subsidise Taxpayer Vacations In Greece

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In an interview with Bild, German European Parliament deputy Jorgo Chatzimarkakis of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), a junior partner in Angela Merkel’s coalition government, suggested that German holiday makers be subsidized for travelling to Greece:“The poor summer weather in Germany makes people increasingly depressed. Some kind of state-sponsored bonus that encourages Germans to travel to Greece, for example, at the last minute could be the beginning of a European stimulus programme And the sun is guaranteed in Greece.”



Chatzimarkakis himself is of Greek-descent.

The AFP reports that Greece has seen a huge decline in German vacation bookings since their economic crisis began.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.