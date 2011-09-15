German Politician Denies Suggesting Flags From Bailed-Out Countries Fly At Half-Mast

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A spokesman for the European Commission has apologised for a comment posted by its Facebook account which appeared to belittle Germany’s controversial EU commissioner Gunther Oettinger.The official Facebook page for the Commission’s offices in Ireland this morning posted a clarification from Oettinger, who had been reported as favouring a proposal to have Ireland’s flags fly at half-mast at EU buildings.



“In the interview I did not propose this idea, nor did I support it,” Oettinger’s statement said. “Moreover, I did not refer to any particular country.”

A number of comments – criticial of Oettinger’s comments in spite of the clarification – were posted afterwards, to which the Commission’s account replied:

“Apparently the Commissioner has ‘form’ in the foot in mouth department.:

The comment was removed shortly after TheJournal.ie called to seek clarification on the comment.

The offending comment appears on the European Commission Representation in Ireland’s Facebook page at 12:39pm…

Photo: Facebook

…but by 12:41pm the comment had been scrubbed again.

Photo: Facebook

A spokesman for the commission’s offices said the comment was “not an official remark from the commission” – and explained that someone from the office had “got a bit excited”.

Oettinger’s reported remarks are set to be discussed in the Dáil later today when it holds its first-ever discussion on ‘topical issues’.

