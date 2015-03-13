Crazy photos of the drugs seized in the largest ever Deep Web drugs bust

Polizei Sachsen Some of the bags of ecstasy tablets seized in the raid.

A massive German police operation this week has led to the what may be the largest-ever Deep Web drugs bust, Wired reports.

7 people were arrested as police raided 38 locations across the country in a move to take down “Shiny Flakes,” an online drug-selling operation. The narcotics were sold through Evolution, an illicit online marketplace only accessible through the anonymous Tor network.

There have been Deep Web drug-related busts before. Last month Ross Ulbricht was found guilty of operating the Silk Road, a now-shuttered marketplace which was, at its peak, the largest online market for illegal drugs in the world. (Ulbricht did not sell drugs himself, however.) And in November 2014, a year after Ulbricht was first arrested, international police operation Operation Onymous closed hundreds of deep web websites (including Silk Road 2.0) and made 17 arrests.

However, Deep Dot Web — a Deep Web-focused news site — believes this week’s bust constitutes the largest ever seizure.

360 kilograms of narcotics are included in the haul, including marijuana, MDMA, cocaine, MDA, amphetamines, and LSD, with an estimated value of more than $US4 million. $US340,000-worth of Bitcoin — the digital currency typically used to facilitate Deep Web purchases — was also found, along with another $US51,000 in cash, according to Deep Dot Web.

An unidentified 20-year-old man arrested in Leipzig is allegedly the ringleader of Shiny Flakes.

Here’s a police photo of the massive haul:

Blocks of hashish were seized, along with blotters of LSD, bags of marijuana and prescription drugs.

Law enforcement also found cocaine, MDMA and MDA.

German police have released a video of the drugs seized:

