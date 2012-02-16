German Police Are Putting Drawings Of Murder Suspects On Facebook To Help Hunt Them Down

Photo: Robert Michael / Getty

In Hanover, Germany, police have caught eight murder suspects in the last year using an unconventional tool: Facebook.Using details from witnesses, drawings of suspects are created and then posted to the social network, where users are encouraged to identify them, the Next Web reports.



Problem is, these drawings are notoriously inaccurate and susceptible to human error. If a few details are off, that picture could look less like the murderer and more like you.

And with plans to expand the strategy to the rest of Germany, crowdsourcing manhunts via the Internet — where nothing ever really disappears — could become widespread.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.