Germany continues to be Germany.

While its neighbour France falls out of bed, the manufacturing sector in Germany continues to be ridiculously hot.

The index surged from 52.4 to 54.3. Manufacturing production levels saw their sharpest rise since May 2011.

Here’s the summary of the report from Markit:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.