It seems to be official.



Europe’s strongest economy continues to contract.

April PMI for Germany came in at 48.1, which is down from 49.0 last month.

Anything below 50 is contraction.

Total manufacturing output had its first drop all year.

Here’s a quick summary.

Markit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.