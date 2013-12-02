Germany Just Keeps Crushing It

Germany just keeps doing its thing. It just keeps knocking the ball out of the park, economically-speaking.

This morning we’ve received manufacturing reports from various European countries.

Spain was much worse than expected. France continues to suck wind. Italy continues to keep a nostril above water.

Germany? Solid as always.

Per its latest PMI report, the manufacturing sector just registered its strongest month since the summer of 2011, for a nearly 2.5 year high.

Here’s the stub summary:

