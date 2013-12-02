Germany Just Keeps Crushing It

Germany just keeps doing its thing. It just keeps knocking the ball out of the park, economically-speaking.
This morning we’ve received manufacturing reports from various European countries.
Spain was much worse than expected. France continues to suck wind. Italy continues to keep a nostril above water.
Germany? Solid as always.
Per its latest PMI report, the manufacturing sector just registered its strongest month since the summer of 2011, for a nearly 2.5 year high.
Here’s the stub summary:
