German Pirate Party Now Has 10 per cent Of Its Country's Backing

Photo: AP

Germany’s Pirate Party, the political movement dedicated to Internet freedoms, now commands 10 per cent of the country’s votes according to recent opinion polls.Rick Falkvinge, founder of the first Pirate Party in Sweden, says that if the party does take that amount of support into the next German general election, then it could make itself the balance in a coalition. However, such an election is still two years away.



Falkvinge says that the rising popularity of the party can be attributed to the feeling of disenfranchisement among Germany’s young. He also says that the party should be attractive to around about 20 per cent of the electorate.

