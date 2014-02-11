German Pairs Figure Skaters' Routines Tell A Scandalous Story That Makes For Hilarious Photo Ops

Cork Gaines
German figure skating Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander GazsiGetty Images

At first glance this Getty photo of German ice skaters Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi team ice dance event looks amazingly scandalous and that is intentional (via Andy Grey).

According to the BBC, the pair’s routines are based on the flirtatious relationship between a nerdy professor and a much younger, Paris Hilton-like socialite. They are very funny and entertaining. Each routine continues the story and according to the broadcast, their final dance will have a sad ending.

Here is the “professor” showing the young girl something that may be inappropriate.

Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander GazsiGetty Images

The young girl rejects the professor’s advances.

Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander GazsiReuters

In the end, the Germans did not medal in the event won by the Russians.

Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander GazsiGetty Images

