German Pairs Figure Skaters' Routines Tell A Scandalous Story That Makes For Hilarious Photo Ops

At first glance this Getty photo of German ice skaters Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi team ice dance event looks amazingly scandalous and that is intentional (via Andy Grey).

According to the BBC, the pair’s routines are based on the flirtatious relationship between a nerdy professor and a much younger, Paris Hilton-like socialite. They are very funny and entertaining. Each routine continues the story and according to the broadcast, their final dance will have a sad ending.

Here is the “professor” showing the young girl something that may be inappropriate.

The young girl rejects the professor’s advances.

In the end, the Germans did not medal in the event won by the Russians.

