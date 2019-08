The Junges Ensemble Berlin held a day-long workshop with Syrian and Jordanian children, teaching them various instruments and capping it off with a private concert.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.