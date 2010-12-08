Meanwhile, The German Economy Continues to Be On Fire

What’s new in the economy in Europe?



Oh, nothing except more confirmation that there are two Europes: Germany, and everyone else. October industrial output grew by 2.9%, which is well ahead of expectations and well hotter than the periphery.

Germany may moan and complain, but the Eurozone is working out just fine for Germany.

Meanwhile, European markets have generally turned higher (although the Dax is a little lower).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.