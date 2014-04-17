German Media Mogul: I'm Afraid Of Google

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s biggest media company says he is afraid of Google and wants the company to become more transparent.

Mathias Doepfner, the chairman of Axel-Springer SE, accuses Google of abusing its dominance in the field of online search to squeeze out competitors.

His comments, published Wednesday by German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, come a week after Google chairman Eric Schmidt accused European publishers of stifling innovation.

Doepfner said companies like his have no choice but to cooperate with Google even as they fight legal battles against the Internet giant, because not doing so could spell the end of their business.

