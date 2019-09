Even Germany is bad.



Earlier we talked about ugly PMI numbers from France, Spain, Ireland, and Italy.

And now even Germany is seeing contraction.

The manufacturing gauge fell to 49.0 from 50.3 in March, according to Markit.

Here’s the overall summary.

Markit

