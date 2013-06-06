UGLY German Manufacturing Orders

This week we actually saw some good news on the Eurozone manufacturing front.



PMI reports from across the region — especially the periphery — saw nice jumps in May from April.

Meanwhile, if there’s one country that appears to be slipping, it’s Germany.

Now only was unemployment higher, recently, than expected, its latest manufacturing report is brutal.

German Apr Mfg Orders Adj -2.3% MM; Unadj +5.6% YY; Forecast -0.8% On Month — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) June 6, 2013

