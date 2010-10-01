German Manufacturing Growth Has Slowed To An 11-Month Low

Here’s another sign of a very frail recovery in Europe, one that will no doubt be impeded by the dazzling run in the euro of late.



RTT News:

Germany’s manufacturing sector activity growth slipped sharply in September as output growth eased to a 11-month low, survey data from Markit Economics showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted Markit/BME Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite indicator designed to give a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy, fell to 55.1 from 58.2 in August. The flash estimate for September was 55.3. Although the latest reading is well above the neutral 50, this was the lowest since January.

