German Managers Of Bailed Out Banks Could Lose Their Bonuses For Good

The Germans are about to do something many Americans demanded during the financial crisis: ban bonuses for bailed out firms.

Two major parties, Union and FDP, submitted an amendment to the law regulating the compensation structure in credit institutes and insurances, reports Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. This amendment would ban bonuses altogether for institutes that were helped by the State.

The German financial regulatory agency (Bafin) can already forbid bonuses if the capital of the bank is dangerously low. However, lawyers had warned that, bonuses could be handed out retrospectively, after a bank had been saved. The amendment would prevent such actions.

The amendment is to be discussed and approved as soon as is possible, possibly at the same time as a law about “restructuring crisis banks relevant to the system”.

