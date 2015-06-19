A German man took revenge on his ex-lover by sawing everything they own in half and selling it on eBay -- and the resulting images are splendid

Breakups can be messy — especially when your jilted ex-lover owns a saw.

A German man supposedly took revenge on his former partner by slicing everything they owned together in half, the Daily Mail reports.

The man used a range of power tools to divvy up various furniture and electronic items, including a couch, an iPhone 5, a TV set, a teddy bear, and even a car.

You can watch the massacre on YouTube, posted by user “Der Juli.” A caption under the video reads: “Thank you for 12 ‘beautiful’ years Laura !!!!! you’ve really earned half.”

If you’ve been in the market for a maimed teddy bear or you only need the front hood of a car, all of the items are now up for sale on eBay.

It’s unclear if this is all a practical joke (news.com.au questions the legitimacy of the stunt), but the resulting images are comical nonetheless.

Here are a few examples of what’s available to buy. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like these items ship to the UK.

Price tag: €59 (£42 pounds, $US66)

Price tag:< €5,50 (£3.92, $US6.22)

Price tag: €51,00 (£36.37, $US57.69)

Price tag: €13,10 (£9.34, $US14.81)

Price tag: €12,50 (£8.92, $US14.14)

Watch the YouTube video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

