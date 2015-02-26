Angela Merkel's party is backing Greece's bailout extension and Germany's biggest newspaper is enraged

REUTERS/Ina Fassbender A carnival float depicts Chancellor Angela Merkel as a cyclops, while Greek PM Alexis Tsipras prepares a slingshot.

Germany’s largest party, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, are overwhelmingly in favour of the deal negotiated to extend Greece’s bailout package, according to Reuters.

Of the party’s 311 lawmakers, only 22 oppose the extension and no more than a handful abstained, according to the test ballot taken to gauge the party before the official vote on Friday.

According to the report, Germany’s Social Democrats (the other half of Merkel’s current coalition) support the extension unanimously, meaning it’s likely to have an overwhelming majority in the Bundestag. The two parties together make up the vast majority of legislators.

Germany initially took the hardest line on Greece’s deal extension, rejecting the country’s initial submission for an extension. Finance ministers Wolfgang Schaeuble and Yanis Varoufakis were also reportedly not on speaking terms as the last round of negotiations began, though Varoufakis denied that report.

BILD, Germany’s biggest tabloid and one of the highest-circulation newspapers in the world, is not happy about the support Germany’s political class is giving the Greek deal.

Here’s how their website looks today:

It roughly translates into “No!” with “No more billions for the greedy Greeks” below.

