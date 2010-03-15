Germany's Manufacturing Jobs Fell 4.9 per cent In January

FRANKFURT (AP) — The number of people employed in the German manufacturing sector declined 4.9 per cent in January compared with the same month in 2009.



The Federal Statistical Office said Monday the number of Germans employed in manufacturing fell to 4.9 million workers from about 5.15 million in January 2009.

The Wiesbaden-based Statistical Office says only the food manufacturing sector reported a 1.7 per cent increase in workers.

The metals sector saw a near 9 per cent decline in manufacturing workers, while the electrical equipment sector reported a near 7 per cent decline. The overall machinery sector reported a near 6 per cent decline in manufacturing workers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.