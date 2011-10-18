German Investor Sentiment Dives To A 3-Year Low

Germany’s ZEW investor sentiment index fell to -48.3 this month from -43.3 in September. Analysts were expecting -45.0.



According to Reuters, this is the eighth straight month of declines and it reflects the lowest reading since November 2008.

The current conditions index fell to 38.4, missing expectations for 39.6.

European stocks continue to sell off. The euro has plummeted from yesterday’s high of $1.3914.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.