GERMAN INVESTOR CONFIDENCE COLLAPSES

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

This is an ugly number coming out of Europe’s largest economy.The ZEW June investor expectations index plummeted to -16.9 in June, This is down substantially from 10.8 in May.



Economists were expecting the figure to fall to 2.3 in June.

DJ FX Trader notes that this was the biggest plunge since October 1998.

