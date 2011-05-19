German Insurance Company Throws "Killer Fun" Brothel Party At A Hungarian Bathhouse

An 1862 painting by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres

In June 2007, the 100 best employees at Hamburg Mannheimer International (HMI) were taken to a bathhouse in Budapest and treated to a sexual orgy, according to Handelsblatt and Spiegel.HMI is now owned by insurance giant ERGO.



The company magazine would describe the outing as “killer fun.” Which sounds about right.

The historic Gellért thermal baths were converted for the night to a brothel.

20 sex workers wore colour-coded arm bands to signify their purpose: “The women wore red and yellow bands,” one guest said. “The first were there as hostesses, the others would fulfil all other wishes. There were also women with white bands — they were reserved for the executives and the very best agents.”

Each sex worker also kept track of her encounters with stamps on her forearm (clearly this was an orgy managed by insurers!).

