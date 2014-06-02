UH-OH: Deflation Hits Germany

There’s lots of evidence this morning that the German economy isn’t looking so hot. Earlier we mentioned how the country’s manufacturing industry has fallen to a 7-month low.

Now it’s seeing outright deflation in several regions, with prices falling on a sequential basis.

The numbers are causing the Euro to tumble this morning, as this only puts more pressure on the ECB to ease policy this week (something which was already likely in the cards).

From FinViz, here’s the euro:

