German industrial production hit a speed bump

German industrial production dropped 0.3% in November, weaker than analysts were expecting.

Economists estimated a 0.5% rise, following on from Germany’s 0.5% increase in industrial production in October.

The poor November figure pushed year-on-year production down to 0.1% from 0.4% a month earlier.

It wasn’t all bad news for Germany though. Exports rose 0.4% in November, up 7.7% year-on-year, according to statistics published on Friday.

Here’s the chart:

