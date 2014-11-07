German Industrial Production Comes In Weak

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle German auto workers on strike in 2008.

Industrial production was up 1.4% in September, below expectations.

That doesn’t make up for even half of the previous month’s dismal reading. Revised figures show industrial output down 3.1% between July and August.

Analysts had expected industrial production to rise by 2% from August to September. The data come after a pretty ugly figure for factory orders announced yesterday, with no real bounce back from August’s dismal number.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.